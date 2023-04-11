Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.83) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($33.15) to €31.90 ($34.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

