Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PDYPY. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.58) to £161.16 ($199.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($199.38) to £164 ($203.10) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.90) to £151 ($187.00) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.22) to £140 ($173.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15,436.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

