Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMFKY. Morgan Stanley cut Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFKY opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $44.53.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

