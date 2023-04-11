Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of Covestro stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

