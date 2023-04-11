ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASRRF. Bank of America initiated coverage on ASR Nederland in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASR Nederland from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ASR Nederland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

