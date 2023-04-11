HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of HelloFresh from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.