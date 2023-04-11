TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,520 ($18.82) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFF stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

