Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $194.24 or 0.00644763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $16.51 billion and $1.32 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.32035259 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,283,316.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

