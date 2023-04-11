Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Volume Hits $46.62 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $738.71 million and approximately $46.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004390 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001528 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,856,305,181,826 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,183,607,926 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.