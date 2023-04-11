Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) Insider Sells £19,920 in Stock

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.98), for a total value of £19,920 ($24,668.73).

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

LON HUW opened at GBX 160.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.90. Helios Underwriting plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a market cap of £124.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8,125.00 and a beta of 0.16.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Syndicate Participation, Investment Management, and Other Corporate Activities. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

