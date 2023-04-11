Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

