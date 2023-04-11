Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16), for a total value of £25,500 ($31,578.95).

Big Technologies Stock Performance

LON BIG opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Big Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 216 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £750.97 million and a PE ratio of 4,200.00.

Get Big Technologies alerts:

About Big Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.