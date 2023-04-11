Insider Selling: Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Charles James John Lewinton sold 10,000 shares of Big Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.16), for a total value of £25,500 ($31,578.95).
Big Technologies Stock Performance
LON BIG opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Big Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 216 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £750.97 million and a PE ratio of 4,200.00.
About Big Technologies
