Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Neil Ritchie Purchases 6,959 Shares

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,733.54).
Restore Stock Up 0.7 %
RST stock opened at GBX 287.88 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 466 ($5.77).
Restore Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Restore Company Profile
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.