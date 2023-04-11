Restore plc (LON:RST) Insider Neil Ritchie Purchases 6,959 Shares

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,972.33 ($24,733.54).

RST stock opened at GBX 287.88 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. Restore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 466 ($5.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Restore’s payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.31) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

