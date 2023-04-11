Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 12,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $132.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

