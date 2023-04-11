KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of KIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
