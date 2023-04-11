KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of KIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.