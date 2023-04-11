KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

