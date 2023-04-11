KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
