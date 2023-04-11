KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from KKR Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Dividend History for KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)

