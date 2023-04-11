Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $25.03.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
