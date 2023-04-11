Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCP stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.