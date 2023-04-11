Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCP stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70.
About Oxford Lane Capital
