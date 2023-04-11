Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Declares Dividend Increase – €1.08 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €1.08 ($1.17) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,010.38 ($37.28) on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,415 ($29.91) and a one year high of GBX 3,604 ($44.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,050.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,430 ($42.48) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($61.92) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

