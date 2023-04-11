Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Foot Locker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.
Foot Locker Price Performance
Shares of FL stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
