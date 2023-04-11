Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 316.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,524 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

