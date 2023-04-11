McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on April 28th

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

