Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 9th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.
About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
