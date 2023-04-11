Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 9th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

