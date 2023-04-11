Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.70 Per Share

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unite Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON UTG opened at GBX 980 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 962.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 929.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.97).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.37) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.54).

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.