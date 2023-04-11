Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.70 Per Share

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Unite Group Trading Up 0.1 %
LON UTG opened at GBX 980 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 962.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 929.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.97).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.37) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.24) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.00) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.54).
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
