Rotork plc (ROR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 on May 19th

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of ROR opened at GBX 311.23 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.95. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.40 ($4.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,796.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,405.57). In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,433.78). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,405.57). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
