Rotork plc (ROR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.30 on May 19th

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 311.23 ($3.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.95. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.40 ($4.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,796.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27.

In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,405.57). In other news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,433.78). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,405.57). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.09) to GBX 345 ($4.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.20).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

