Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Shares of BELFA opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
