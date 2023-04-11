Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.