Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 23.75 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.75 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 861 ($10.66) on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,039.20 ($12.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 820.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26.

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £17,036.25 ($21,097.52). In other news, insider Rosheen McGuckian bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £17,036.25 ($21,097.52). Also, insider Eric Born bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.77) per share, for a total transaction of £98,310 ($121,746.13). 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

