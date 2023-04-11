National Express Group PLC (NEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
National Express Group Stock Up 2.9 %
LON NEX opened at GBX 125.59 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 111.10 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.40 ($3.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.61. The firm has a market cap of £771.20 million, a PE ratio of -313.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of National Express Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
