Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on June 2nd

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.76) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

