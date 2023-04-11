Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Arcosa had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcosa by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after buying an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after buying an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.