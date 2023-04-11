PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.