PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.
In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $43,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,385. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
