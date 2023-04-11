Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.