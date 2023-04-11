Concord Wealth Partners Has $372,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 168.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

