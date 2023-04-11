Welch Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

