2,247 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

