Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

