Welch Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

