Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 773 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $288.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.