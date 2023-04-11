BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.15) to GBX 2,900 ($35.91) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 2,550 ($31.58) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

