Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

