Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 1,679 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,265 shares of company stock worth $9,548,475. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

