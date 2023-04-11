AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.80 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

