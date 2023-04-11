Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 11.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

