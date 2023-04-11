Signaturefd LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,193. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

