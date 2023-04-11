Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.84 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Tilray Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

