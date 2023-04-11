Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.84 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.
Tilray Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.