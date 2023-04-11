DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.11 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock worth $6,141,092. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

