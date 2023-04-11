Signaturefd LLC Sells 91 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NSC stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

