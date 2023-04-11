Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

BAC stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.