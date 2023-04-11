Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average is $185.12. The firm has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

