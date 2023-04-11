Signaturefd LLC Sells 575 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS opened at $324.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

