The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $224.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.29.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

